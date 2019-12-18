Zaldy Ampatuan discharged from hospital

(Eagle News) — Former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao governor Zaldy Ampatuan, who is a primary defendant in the Maguindanao massacre case, has been discharged from the hospital.

Reports said the convoy of Ampatuan, who had been confined in the Makati Medical Center, was at present headed for Camp Bagong Diwa, where he was ordered detained by Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes.

In ordering Ampatuan’s detention in the Taguig facility days before the promulgation on Dec. 19, the judge said Ampatuan could be treated as an out-patient instead.

Ampatuan is among many others charged with murder for what has been dubbed as the worst poll-related violence in Philippine history.

Over 50 were killed in the crime in Maguindanao in 2009.