Yellow rainfall warning raised over parts of Visayas due to “Maring”

(Eagle News) – -A yellow rainfall warning has been raised over parts of Visayas due to Tropical Storm “Maring.”

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the alert level, which means heavy rainfall of 7.5 to 15 mm in an hour, is hoisted over Eastern Samar and Samar.

PAGASA said flooding was possible in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous areas.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are affecting Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu and Siquijor.

According to PAGASA, Negros Oriental and Negros Oriental will also experience the same conditions.

PAGASA said the conditions may continue for two to three hours and may affect nearby areas.