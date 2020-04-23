World Bank approves $100-million loan for PHL COVID-19 emergency response project

(Eagle News)–The World Bank has approved a $100-million loan for the Philippines’ COVID-19 Emergency Response Project.

“The government has taken quick and decisive action in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the World Bank is proud to support its efforts. Right now, no other investment offers greater return,” Achim Fock, World Bank country director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand, said in a statement on Thursday, April 23.

The COVID-19 Emergency Response project, which the World Bank will help fund, will focus on providing personal protective equipment; drugs such as antivirals, antibiotics and essential medicines; and medical supplies such as intensive care unit equipment and devices such as mechanical ventilators, cardiac monitors, portable x-ray machines; laboratory equipment and test kits to the country.

The project will also support the necessary logistics and supply chains to help ensure that the equipment will reach frontline health facilities without delays, the World Bank said.

The project will also support the Department of Health in preparing guidance on standard design for hospital isolation and treatment centers to manage Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) patients.

This, in turn, the World Bank said, will be used in health facilities to ensure standards and quality of COVID-19 healthcare services.

“Boosting the country’s capacity to respond to COVID-19 will save lives,” the World Bank acting country director for the three countries said.

Earlier, the World Bank approved a $500-million in financing for the Philippines.

This was to help strengthen the Philippine government’s capacity to address disaster risks, natural disasters and the COVID-19 crisis, the World Bank said.