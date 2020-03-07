Work scheduled on some M. Manila roads; MMDA urges motorists to use alternate routes

(Eagle News)–The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority urged motorists to use alternate routes with several roads scheduled to undergo a reblocking, repair and maintenance over the weekend.

The MMDA said work on the following roads began on Friday, March 6, at 11 p.m., and will end on Monday, March 9, at 5 a.m.:

Southbound

1. A. Bonifacio Ave. Sgt. Rivera St. to Bansalangin St. (1st lane from sidewalk)

2. EDSA Guzent to Bansalangin St. (3rd lane from sidewalk)

3. EDSA approach B. of P. Tuazon flyover to approach A. of Boni Serrano flyover (4th lane from MRT Line)

Westbound

4. General Luis St. near SB Road

5. Congressional Ave. Ext., Tandang Sora Ave. (1stlane from center island)

6. Elliptical Road cor. Maharlika St. (9thlane from outer sidewalk)

Northbound

7. EDSA QC after Aurora Blvd. to New York St. (3rd lane from sidewalk)

The following are scheduled to be closed or undergo preventive maintenance work as well:

Plaza Lacson

Sultan Street across Shaw Blvd. Mandaluyong City

One lane along Julia Vargas, Ugong C-5

C. Raymundo

Pasig Boulevard

The last three roads will be passable by 4 a.m. on Monday.