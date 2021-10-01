Work on MRT-4 expected to start in second quarter of 2022: DOTr

(Eagle News) — Work on the Metro Rail Transit-4 is expected to start in the second quarter of 2022, the Department of Transportation said.

The DOTr made the announcement as it revealed the expected signing of the contract agreement for architectural and engineering design of the rail transit system that aims to link parts of eastern Metro Manila with Rizal.

The railway is expected to cut across the cities of Mandaluyong, San Juan, Quezon, Pasig, and municipalities of Cainta and Taytay.

According to the department, the contract will be signed between the department and the project’s Spain-based design consultant IDOM Consulting Engineering, Architecture, SA, (IDOM).

The project is funded by an official development assistance (ODA) from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Its design stage is slated in the fourth quarter of 2021.