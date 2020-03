(Eagle News)–Work in the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board is suspended on Friday, March 13.

In a Facebook post, the LTFRB the suspension done as a precaution in view of the rising number of novel coronavirus cases in the country, applies to all its offices in Metro Manila and the regions.

It said transactions will resume on Monday, March 16.

The government has confirmed over 40 COVID-19 cases so far.