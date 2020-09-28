Work in gov’t offices in executive branch suspended starting 3:30 p.m. today

(Eagle News)–Work in government offices in the executive branch is suspended starting 3:30 p.m. today.

The suspension was announced in memorandum circular number 80 signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

The memorandum said the suspension was pursuant to Proclamation No. 60, s. 1992, which declared the last week of September of every year as family week, and was “in order to afford government workers and their families time to celebrate in their respective homes the Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga Day pursuant to proclamation number 326 s. 2012.”

“However, those agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their operations and render their necessary services,” the memorandum said.

The suspension of work in other branches of government, and independent commissions and bodies, and in the private sector was also encouraged.