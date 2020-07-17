Work at SC, except for some on-duty personnel in specific units, suspended from July 20 to 22 for “thorough disinfection” of offices

(Eagle News)–Work in the Supreme Court, except for some personnel in specific offices, is suspended from Monday, July 20, to Wednesday, July 22.

A memo from Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta said the suspension of work, except for on-duty personnel of the Office of the Bar Confidant, Cash Collection and Disbursement Division, Medical Services, Security Division, and Maintenance Division, was to pave the way for a “thorough disinfection, cleaning and sanitation” of the buildings and its offices to minimize the possible spread of COVID-19 among employees.

The disinfection starts on Saturday, July 18.

According to the memo released on July 17, the repeat rapid anti-body testing to all justices, officials, employees and service providers shall continue on Thursday, July 23.

The signing of the roll of attorneys for 2019 bar passers shall also continue as scheduled.