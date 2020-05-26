Wilkins Villanueva is new PDEA chief; Aaron Aquino “relieved,” to assume another post, PDEA official says

(Eagle News)–Wilkins Villanueva is the new director-general of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

PDEA spokesperson Derrick Carreon said this was after Aaron Aquino was “relieved” to assume another post “but we are not at liberty to disclose further details.”

Aquino served as PDEA chief for almost two years.

Villanueva’s appointment paper as signed by President Rodrigo Duterte and was dated May 22.

In a statement,Villanueva, who was head of PDEA Northern Mindanao prior to his appointment, thanked President Duterte for the appointment.

“After almost 2 decades of serving our country on the field of DRUG LAW ENFORCEMENT through different capacities and positions both with PNP Narcotics Group and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, I finally achieved what I was aiming for… DIRECTOR GENERAL OF PDEA.”

“My utmost gratitude to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte for giving me his trust and confidence to lead our country’s WAR ON DRUGS. I will never fail you MR. PRESIDENT!” he added.