Western Mindanao Command chief Sobejana is incoming Army commanding general

(Eagle News) –Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana is the incoming Philippine Army commanding general.

Sobejana will replace Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay, who is slated to succeed outgoing Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief Felimon Santos Jr. on Aug. 3.

Santos will reach the mandatory age of retirement of 56 on the same day.

Sobejana was a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1987.

He received the Medal of Valor, the highest military recognition for bravery, after leading at least seven soldiers in a fight against around 150 Abu Sayyaf members in 1995.