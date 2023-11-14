Weather disturbance off Palau weakens into LPA

(Eagle News)–The weather disturbance off Palau outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has weakened into a low pressure area.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the former tropical depression was now located 1620 km east of southeastern Mindanao and may meander around its present position in the next 24 hours.

Should the weather disturbance redevelop within or enter PAR as a tropical depression, PAGASA said the domestic name “Kabayan” will be assigned to it.

In the meantime, PAGASA said the interaction between the weather disturbance and the shear line may result in heavy rainfall over the eastern portion of Mindanao beginning Friday and over Bicol Region and most of Visayas beginning Saturday.

Rough to very rough seas resulting from the ongoing and forecast surge of the northeast monsoon are expected over most of the seaboards of Luzon and eastern seaboard of Visayas in the next five days.

Moderate to rough seas over the eastern seaboard of Mindanao are also expected starting Friday.