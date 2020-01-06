War on drugs a failure — Robredo

(Eagle News)–Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday, Jan. 6, said President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs was a failure.

Robredo made the announcement as part of what she said were her findings as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee Against Illegal Drugs, until she was fired by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Robredo had delayed the release of the findings in December last year after a strong earthquake hit Mindanao and reportedly to give way to the Philippines hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

According to Robredo, shabu supply and drug money was only reduced by 1% in the last three years based on data provided by the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

“Failure talaga siya (drug war) dahil ang kampanya laban sa droga, maraming aspeto. Halos lahat ng pondo, ibinuhos sa pagtugis ng mga small time pushers at users. Nakaligtaan iyong aspeto na kung saan galing ang bulto ng droga na bumibiktima sa kabataan at ating mamamayan,” she said.