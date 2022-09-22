WalangPasok: Classes in Cavite on Friday, Sept. 23, suspended

(Eagle News) — Classes in all levels in Cavite are suspended on Friday, Sept. 23.

Governor Jonvic Remulla made the announcement after the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Karding” had developed into a tropical depression.

As of 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, PAGASA said “Karding” was located at 1,350 km east of Central Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 km per hour and a gustiness of 55 kph.

It was moving in an eastward direction at 10 kph.

PAGASA earlier said “Karding” could bring heavy rains to Northern and Central Luzon starting Saturday.

The weather bureau said “Karding” is likely to remain a tropical depression throughout the forecast period.

It may make landfall over Cagayan or Isabela over the weekend, PAGASA said.