WalangPasok: Class suspensions for Tuesday, Oct. 11

(Eagle News) — Classes on Tuesday, Oct. 11, were suspended in some areas due to Tropical Depression “Maymay.”

Classes in the following areas in Cagayan have been suspended:

Allacapan – all levels, public and private

Aparri – all levels, public and private

Buguey – all levels, public and private

Camalaniugan – all levels, public and private

Claveria – all levels, public schools

Gattaran – all levels, public and private

Gonzaga – preschool to senior high school

Lal-lo – all levels, public and private

Pamplona – preschool to elementary

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has said signal no. 1 has been raised in six areas in Luzon due to “Maymay.”

“Maymay” is so far moving southwestward.