WalangPasok: Class suspensions for Tuesday, Oct. 11

(Eagle News) — Classes on Tuesday, Oct. 11, were suspended in some areas due to Tropical Depression “Maymay.”
Classes in the following areas in Cagayan have been suspended:
- Allacapan – all levels, public and private
- Aparri – all levels, public and private
- Buguey – all levels, public and private
- Camalaniugan – all levels, public and private
- Claveria – all levels, public schools
- Gattaran – all levels, public and private
- Gonzaga – preschool to senior high school
- Lal-lo – all levels, public and private
- Pamplona – preschool to elementary
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has said signal no. 1 has been raised in six areas in Luzon due to “Maymay.”
“Maymay” is so far moving southwestward.