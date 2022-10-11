#WalangPasok: Class suspensions for Tuesday, Oct. 11

(Eagle News) — Classes on Tuesday, Oct. 11, were suspended in some areas due to Tropical Depression “Maymay.”

Classes in the following areas in Cagayan have been suspended:

  • Allacapan – all levels, public and private
  • Aparri – all levels, public and private
  • Buguey – all levels, public and private
  • Camalaniugan – all levels, public and private
  • Claveria – all levels, public schools
  • Gattaran – all levels, public and private
  • Gonzaga – preschool to senior high school
  • Lal-lo – all levels, public and private
  • Pamplona – preschool to elementary

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has said signal no. 1 has been raised in six areas in Luzon due to “Maymay.”

“Maymay” is so far moving southwestward.