WalangPasok: Class suspensions for Tuesday, Jan. 28

(Eagle News)–Classes on Tuesday, Jan. 28, were suspended in some areas due to Taal’s volcanic activity and as a precaution against the threat of a novel coronavirus.
Below is a list:
Province:
- Batangas — elementary and high school
Schools:
- Hope Christian High School
- Philippine Cultural College
- Saint Jude Catholic School
- St. Stephen’s High School
- Tiong Se Academy
- Uno High School
An alert level 3 remains hoisted over Taal as its volcanic activity decreased.
The Department of Health has confirmed some people were being monitored for the novel coronavirus but that there was still no confirmed case in the country so far.