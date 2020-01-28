WalangPasok: Class suspensions for Tuesday, Jan. 28

(Eagle News)–Classes on Tuesday, Jan. 28, were suspended in some areas due to Taal’s volcanic activity and as a precaution against the threat of a novel coronavirus.

Below is a list:

Province:

Batangas — elementary and high school

Schools:

Hope Christian High School

Philippine Cultural College

Saint Jude Catholic School

St. Stephen’s High School

Tiong Se Academy

Uno High School

An alert level 3 remains hoisted over Taal as its volcanic activity decreased.

The Department of Health has confirmed some people were being monitored for the novel coronavirus but that there was still no confirmed case in the country so far.