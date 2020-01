(Eagle News) — Classes on Thursday, Jan. 16, were suspended in at least one area due to the ash fall from Taal volcano:

Cavite province – all levels

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said an alert level 4 remains over the volcano, which means a hazardous explosive eruption is possible.

PHIVOLCS has recommended an evacuation from volcano island, areas within the 14-kilometer radius of Taal, and from Pansipit River Valley, where fissures were found.