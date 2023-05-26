WalangPasok: Class suspensions for Saturday, May 27

(Eagle News)–Classes on Saturday, May 27, were suspended in some areas in light of Super Typhoon “Mawar” approaching the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The following are covered by the suspension:

Marikina – all levels

Cebu province – Minglanilla (college level)

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Mawar” may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday night, May 26, or Saturday morning, May 27.

Once it enters PAR, PAGASA said it will be called “Betty.”