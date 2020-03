(Eagle News)–Classes on Monday, March 9, were suspended in at least one area as a precaution against the novel coronavirus:

Navotas City: all levels, public and private

The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed a new COVID-19 case, the wife of a previously confirmed case.

This was a day after the DOH said two new cases had been added to the three existing ones.

With the recent confirmations, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country rises to 6.