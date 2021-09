WalangPasok: Class cancellations for Wednesday, September 8

(Eagle News) — Some local government units and schools suspended classes and government work scheduled on Wednesday, Sept. 8, as Severe Tropical Storm “Jolina” continues to bring inclement weather.

The following areas have suspended classes:

Antipolo, Rizal – classes in all levels, public and private

Batangas – classes in all levels; government work

Cavite – classes in all levels

Laguna – classes in all levels; government work

Las Pinas City, Metro Manila – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Muntinlupa City, Metro Manila – all levels

Quezon province – classes in all levels; government work

San Juan, Metro Manila – classes in all levels, public and private

Signal No. 2 remains hoisted over Metro Manila and some areas as STS “Jolina” nears landfall over the Lobo-San Juan area in Batangas, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.