WalangPasok: Class cancellations for Wednesday, Nov. 11

(Eagle News)–Classes were cancelled in some areas today, Nov. 11:

Below is a list:

Camarines Sur: all levels, public and private until Nov. 15. Gov. Miguel Luis Villafuerte said this was because the province was still without electricity, and some municipalities with unstable to no communication lines due to the damage wrought by “Rolly”

Government work is also suspended until lifted due to “Ulysses.”

Camarines Norte: all levels, public and private until this is lifted.

So far, “Ulysses” has slowed down over the Philippine Sea and maintained its strength.

Metro Manila and other areas are under Signal No. 2 while portions of Luzon are under Signal No. 1.