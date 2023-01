(Eagle News) — Classes in some areas were cancelled on Wednesday, Jan. 25, due to bad weather.

The following are covered by the cancellation:

Davao de Oro — All levels (public and private)

The list will be updated as cancellations come.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said it was monitoring a low pressure area off Davao City.

The northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon and Visayas.