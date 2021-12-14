WalangPasok: Class cancellations for Wednesday, Dec. 15

(Eagle News) — Classes have been suspended in some areas due to Severe Tropical Storm “Odette,” which entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Covered by the suspension are the following areas so far:

Monkayo, Davao de Oro

According to Mayor Ramil Joanna Gentugaya, the suspension which covers all levels, from elementary to college and was recommended by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, was to ensure the safety of students.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has said “Odette” was nearing typhoon category and was expected to make landfall in 12 hours.

Signal No. 1 has been raised over parts of Visayas and Mindanao so far.