#WalangPasok: Class cancellations for Tuesday, Sept. 20

(Eagle News) — Classes on Tuesday, Sept. 20, were suspended due to the heavy rains brought about by the southwest monsoon.

  • Caloocan City — all levels, public and private schools
  • Las Piñas — all levels, public and private schools
  • Malabon City — all levels, public and private schools (afternoon classes)
  • Marikina City — all levels, public and private schools (afternoon classes)
  • Navotas City — all levels, public and private schools (afternoon classes)
  • Parañaque City — all levels, public and private schools (afternoon classes)
  • Rizal — all levels, public and private schools
  • Valenzuela City — all levels, public and private schools (afternoon classes)

Earlier, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the southwest monsoon is so far affecting Central and Southern Luzon.