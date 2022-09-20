WalangPasok: Class cancellations for Tuesday, Sept. 20

(Eagle News) — Classes on Tuesday, Sept. 20, were suspended due to the heavy rains brought about by the southwest monsoon.
- Caloocan City — all levels, public and private schools
- Las Piñas — all levels, public and private schools
- Malabon City — all levels, public and private schools (afternoon classes)
- Marikina City — all levels, public and private schools (afternoon classes)
- Navotas City — all levels, public and private schools (afternoon classes)
- Parañaque City — all levels, public and private schools (afternoon classes)
- Rizal — all levels, public and private schools
- Valenzuela City — all levels, public and private schools (afternoon classes)
Earlier, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the southwest monsoon is so far affecting Central and Southern Luzon.