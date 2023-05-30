WalangPasok: Class cancellations for Tuesday, May 30

(Eagle News)–Classes on Tuesday, May 30, were cancelled in some areas in anticipation of bad weather that may be caused by Typhoon “Betty.”
The following areas are covered by the cancellation:
Ilocos Sur: all levels, public and private; no work in government offices
Ilocos Norte: all levels, public and private; no work in government offices
Baguio City: preschool to elementary, both public and private schools
La Union: all levels, both public and private schools
Pandan, Antique: all levels, public and private schools
Claveria, Cagayan: all levels, public and private schools
Batanes: all levels, public and private; no work in government and private offices
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 2 remains hoisted over three areas as the typhoon moves east of Batanes.