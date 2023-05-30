WalangPasok: Class cancellations for Tuesday, May 30

(Eagle News)–Classes on Tuesday, May 30, were cancelled in some areas in anticipation of bad weather that may be caused by Typhoon “Betty.”

The following areas are covered by the cancellation:

Ilocos Sur: all levels, public and private; no work in government offices

Ilocos Norte: all levels, public and private; no work in government offices

Baguio City: preschool to elementary, both public and private schools

La Union: all levels, both public and private schools

Pandan, Antique: all levels, public and private schools

Claveria, Cagayan: all levels, public and private schools

Batanes: all levels, public and private; no work in government and private offices

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 2 remains hoisted over three areas as the typhoon moves east of Batanes.