(Eagle News) — Classes on Tuesday, March 10, were cancelled in some areas as a precaution against the novel coronavirus.

Below is a list:

Cainta, Rizal — all levels, public and private

Caloocan– all levels, public and private (until March 11)

Manila — all levels, public and private (until March 15)

Marikina — all levels, public and private (until March 11)

Pasay — all levels, public and private

The Philippines has so far confirmed 10 COVID-19 cases.