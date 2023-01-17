WalangPasok: Class cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 17

(Eagle News) — Classes on Tuesday, Jan. 17, were cancelled in some parts of the country due to the bad weather.

Covered by the cancellations are the following:

Catanduanes

Bato: all levels, public and private

Baras: all levels, public and private

Gigmoto: all levels, public and private

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said it was monitoring two low pressure areas–one off Southern Leyte and the other off Palawan.

The northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon.