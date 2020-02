(Eagle News)–Classes on Thursday, Feb 6, are cancelled in at least one area as a precaution against the novel coronavirus:

Negros Oriental — public (preschool to college)

The country has so far confirmed two cases of the virus, including one related death.

President Rodrigo Duterte has imposed a temporary ban on travelers from China, Hong Kong and Macau as a precaution.

The virus was first identified in Wuhan, in the province of Hubei in China in December 2019.