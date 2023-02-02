WalangPasok: Class cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 2

(Eagle News) — Classes in some areas were cancelled on Thursday, Feb. 2, following the 6.0-magnitude quake that hit New Bataan in Davao de Oro.

The following area/s are so far covered by the cancellation:

Samal Island, Davao del Norte (all levels in public schools)

The earthquake, which was of tectonic origin, struck 14 kilometers east of New Bataan on Wednesday, Feb. 1. at 6:44 p.m.

An Intensity III was felt in Davao City.

The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:

Intensity V – Nabunturan, Davao de Oro

Intensity III – Kidapawan City, Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato; Bislig City, Surigao del Sur

Intensity II – Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte; Libona and Malaybalay, Bukidnon; Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Abuyog, Leyte; Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental; Malapatan, Glan, Kiamba, Sarangani; Norala, General Santos City, Koronadal City and Tampakan, South Cotabato; Tandag, Surigao del Sur

Intensity I – Alamada, Cotabato; Baybay and Dulag, Leyte; Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental; Maitum, Sarangani; Suralla, Santo Nino, T’Boli, and Tantangan, South Cotabato; Saint Bernard, Southern Leyte; Columbio, Sultan Kudarat; Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte.