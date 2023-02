(Eagle News) — Classes on Thursday, Feb. 16, were cancelled in some areas due to the strong earthquake that hit Masbate.

The following areas are covered by the cancellation:

Masbate (all levels, public and private)

This list shall be updated as new information comes in.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology earlier said the quake hit at 2:10 a.m. in Batuan.

It had a depth of 10 kilometers.

PHIVOLCS said damage to property and aftershocks are expected.