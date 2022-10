WalangPasok: Class cancellations for Saturday, October 29

(Eagle News) — Classes in some areas on Saturday, Oct. 29, have been canceled due to “Paeng.”

The following areas are covered by the cancellations:

Albay

Batangas

Cavite

Las Piñas – all levels, public and private schools

Mandaluyong – all levels, public and private schools

Manila – face-to-face and online, all levels, public and private schools

Marikina – all levels, public and private schools

Parañaque – all levels, public and private schools

Pasay – all levels, public and private schools

Pasig – all levels, public and private schools

Quezon City – all levels, public and private schools

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has said that as of Saturday morning, October 29, Signal No. 3 is raised over nine areas as Severe Tropical Storm “Paeng” continues to traverse Quezon waters.

“Paeng” made landfall over Buenavista, Quezon at 6 a.m.