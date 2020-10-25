WalangPasok: Class cancellations for Monday, Oct. 26

(Eagle News)–Classes on Monday, Oct. 26, were cancelled in some areas.

The following local government units announced the class cancellations citing possible power interruption and Internet connectivity problems brought about by the inclement weather, and difficulties in the distribution of learning modules:

– Manila – all levels. Public and private schools

– Caloocan City – all levels

– San Juan City – all levels

– Cavite – all levels

– Albay province – all levels

– Camarines Norte province – all levels

– Laguna – all levels. Public and private schools

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s latest bulletin, “Quinta,” now a typhoon, is approaching landfall over Bondoc, Peninsula in southern Quezon.

Signal No. 3 has been raised over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Burias Island, the northern and western portions of Sorsogon (Sorsogon City, Castilla, Pilar, Donsol, Magallanes, Casiguran, Juban, Gubat, Prieto Diaz), the southern portion of Quezon (Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Sariaya, Tayabas City, Lucena City City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Andres, San Narciso, Buenavista, Lopez, Guinayangan, Calauag, Tagkawayan, Quezon, Alabat, Perez), Batangas, the southern and eastern portions of Laguna (Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Luisiana, Majayjay, Liliw, Rizal, Nagcarlan, San Pablo City, Alaminos, Magdalena, Pagsanjan), the northern portion of Romblon (Romblon, San Agustin, San Andres, Calatrava, Corcuera, Banton, Concepcion), Marinduque, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Bongabong, Bansud, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Socorro, Pola, Naujan, Naujan Lake, Victoria, Calapan City, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera), and the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz, Sablayan) including Lubang Island.

Metro Manila, Catanduanes, the northern portion of mainland Masbate (Balud, Milagros, Mandaon, Aroroy, Baleno, Masbate City, Mobo, Uson, Dimasalang) including Ticao Island, the rest of Sorsogon, the rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Rizal, Cavite, the rest of Laguna, the southern portion of Bulacan (Norzagaray, Angat, San Rafael, Baliuag, Pulilan, Calumpit, Hagonoy, Paombong, Malolos City, Plaridel, Bustos, San Jose del Monte City, Santa Maria, Pandi, Guiguinto, Balagtas, Bulacan, Bocaue, Meycauayan City, Obando, Marilao), the southern portion of Pampanga (Lubao, Sasmuan, Macabebe, Masantol, Minalin, Apalit), Bataan, the rest of Romblon, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, and Calamian Islands, the extreme northern portion of Antique (Caluya) and the western portion of Northern Samar (San Isidro, Victoria, San Jose, Rosario, Lavezares, Allen, Biri, Capul, San Antonio, San Vicente) are under Signal No. 2, while The southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis), the southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Gabaldon, Laur, Palayan City, General Tinio, Cabanatuan City, Aliaga, Zaragoza, Jaen, San Antonio, Santa Rosa, Peñaranda, Gapan City, San Leonardo, San Isidro, Cabiao), the southern portion of Tarlac (La Paz, Tarlac City, San Jose, Concepcion, Capas, Bamban), the rest of Bulacan, the rest of Pampanga, the central and southern portion of Zambales (Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Antonio, San Marcelino, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City), the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay) including Cuyo Islands, and the rest of Masbate, the rest of the northern portion of Antique (Laua-An, Barbaza, Tibiao, Culasi, Sebaste, Pandan, Libertad), Aklan, Capiz, the northern portion of Iloilo (Lemery, Sara, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Carles, Balasan), the northern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Matuguinao, Tagapul-An, Santo Nino, Almagro, Santa Margarita, Gandara, San Jose de Buan, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, San Jorge, Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas), the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Maslog, Arteche), and the rest of Northern Samar are under Signal No. 1.