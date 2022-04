(Eagle News)–Classes on Monday, April 11, in some areas have been cancelled due to “Agaton.”

Below is a list of areas covered by the cancellation:

Maasin, Southern Leyte: public and private schools; all levels

Signal No. 2 has so far been raised over parts of Visayas and Mindanao as Tropical Storm “Agaton” moved westward after making landfall in Calicoan Island in Guiuan.