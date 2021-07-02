WalangPasok: Class cancellations for Friday, July 2

(Eagle News) — Classes on Friday, July 2, were cancelled in some areas following Taal volcano’s phreatomagmatic eruptions.

Below is a list:

All levels

Cavite

Laurel, Batangas (including work)

Work at the local government in Agoncillo, Batangas has also been suspended.

On Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said alert level 3 remains hoisted over Taal due to “high activity.”

On Thursday, PHIVOLCS recommended the evacuation of residents from “high-risk” areas following a “short-lived phreatomagmatic eruption” that was followed by two others.