Featured News, National

#WalangPasok: Class cancellations for Friday, Jan. 31

on

(Eagle News)–Classes on Friday, Jan. 31, were cancelled in some areas as a precaution against the novel coronavirus.

Below is a list:

  • Chiang Kai Shek College
  • Hope Christian High School
  • Philippine Cultural College
  • Saint Jude Catholic School
  • St. Stephen’s High School
  • Tiong Se Academy
  • Uno High School

On Thursday, Jan. 30, the Philippines confirmed its first novel coronavirus case.

The Department of Health said the 38-year-old woman had come from Wuhan, and was currently being treated in San Lazaro hospital in Manila.

Related Posts