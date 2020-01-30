WalangPasok: Class cancellations for Friday, Jan. 31

(Eagle News)–Classes on Friday, Jan. 31, were cancelled in some areas as a precaution against the novel coronavirus.
Below is a list:
- Chiang Kai Shek College
- Hope Christian High School
- Philippine Cultural College
- Saint Jude Catholic School
- St. Stephen’s High School
- Tiong Se Academy
- Uno High School
On Thursday, Jan. 30, the Philippines confirmed its first novel coronavirus case.
The Department of Health said the 38-year-old woman had come from Wuhan, and was currently being treated in San Lazaro hospital in Manila.