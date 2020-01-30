WalangPasok: Class cancellations for Friday, Jan. 31

(Eagle News)–Classes on Friday, Jan. 31, were cancelled in some areas as a precaution against the novel coronavirus.

Below is a list:

Chiang Kai Shek College

Hope Christian High School

Philippine Cultural College

Saint Jude Catholic School

St. Stephen’s High School

Tiong Se Academy

Uno High School

On Thursday, Jan. 30, the Philippines confirmed its first novel coronavirus case.

The Department of Health said the 38-year-old woman had come from Wuhan, and was currently being treated in San Lazaro hospital in Manila.