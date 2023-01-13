WalangPasok: Class cancellations for Friday, Jan. 13

(Eagle News) — Classes in some areas on Friday, Jan. 13, were cancelled due to bad weather.
The following are covered by the cancellation:
- Borongan City, Eastern Samar – all levels (public and private) and government work
- Calbayog City, Samar – all levels (public and private)
- Danao City, Cebu – all levels (public and private)
- Liloan, Cebu – all levels (public and private)
- Magsaysay, Misamis Oriental – all levels (public and private)
- Negros Occidental – all levels (public and private)
- Zamboanga del Norte – all levels (public and private)
- Zamboanga City – all levels (public and private)
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has said a heavy rainfall warning has been raised over parts of Visayas and Mindanao.
PAGASA said this was due to a low pressure area off Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.