#WalangPasok: Class cancellations for Friday, Jan. 13

Written by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News) — Classes in some areas on Friday, Jan. 13, were cancelled due to bad weather.

The following are covered by the cancellation:

  • Borongan City, Eastern Samar – all levels (public and private) and government work
  • Calbayog City, Samar – all levels (public and private)
  • Danao City, Cebu – all levels (public and private)
  • Liloan, Cebu – all levels (public and private)
  • Magsaysay, Misamis Oriental – all levels (public and private)
  • Negros Occidental – all levels (public and private)
  • Zamboanga del Norte – all levels (public and private)
  • Zamboanga City – all levels (public and private)

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has said a heavy rainfall warning has been raised over parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

PAGASA said this was due to a low pressure area off Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.