(Eagle News) — Classes on Friday, Feb. 7, were cancelled in some areas.

Below is a list:

Province:

Negros Oriental — all levels (public school)

Schools:

Hope Christian High School

Philippine Cultural College – Main

Saint Jude Catholic School

Saint Paul College – Pasig

St. Stephen’s High School

Tiong Se Academy

University of the East – Manila (Kinder to Grade 12)

Uno High School

Some classes were cancelled as a precaution against the novel coronavirus.

Others were cancelled due to bad weather.