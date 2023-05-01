VP Sara Duterte is country’s caretaker during President Bongbong Marcos’ official visit to US

(Eagle News)–Vice President Sara Duterte is the country’s caretaker while President Bongbong Marcos is on official visit to the US.

The President left for Washington DC on Sunday, April 30.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said he is expected to discuss the Philippine economic agenda and encourage American businessmen to invest in the Philippines.

He is also slated to have bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden, during which defense and security are expected to be tackled.

The President is expected to stay in Washington DC until May 4.