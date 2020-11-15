VP Robredo visits Cagayan

(Eagle News)–Vice President Leni Robredo visited Cagayan on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Robredo made the announcement in a Tweet.

“We arrived in Cagayan this morning. Our team arrived a few hours earlier with supplies,” she said.

She said the situation was “so much better.”

“Many areas still flooded but water receded already,” she said.

Cagayan has been placed under a state of calamity following the effects of “Rolly” on the province.

The Philippine National Police has said over 200,000 individuals remain in evacuation centers.