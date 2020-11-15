Featured News, National

VP Robredo visits Cagayan

A boat travelling a flooded area in Cagayan province after typhoon Ulysses submerged many areas in the province. (Eagle News Service)

(Eagle News)–Vice President Leni Robredo visited Cagayan on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Robredo made the announcement in a Tweet.

“We arrived in Cagayan this morning. Our team arrived a few hours earlier with supplies,” she said.

She said the  situation was “so much better.”

“Many areas still flooded but water receded already,” she said.

Cagayan has been placed under a state of calamity following the effects of “Rolly” on the province.

The Philippine National Police has said over 200,000 individuals remain in evacuation centers.

