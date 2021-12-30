VP Robredo in quarantine after close-in security tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Vice President Leni Robredo is in quarantine following exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Robredo made the announcement in a Facebook Live video published on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

She said she underwent quarantine after receiving a call on Tuesday night that one of her close-in security staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

Robredo said her quarantine would last beyond January since “our protocol in the office is to go on quarantine for seven days.”

This is the second time Robredo had to self-quarantine following exposure to a COVID-19 case.

Robredo is fully vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine and received her booster shot of Moderna.