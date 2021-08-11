VP Robredo gets second COVID-19 vaccine dose

(Eagle News) — Vice President Leni Robredo received her COVID-19 vaccine second dose on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

In a post on her Facebook page, Robredo said she received her dose at the Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City as part of the A3 category, or the category for people with comorbidities.

Earlier, Robredo said she has hypertension.

Robredo said her staff members who are members of that same category also got inoculated on the same time and day.

“Mabilis at maayos pa din ang sistema. Napakabait ng mga nag aasikaso na mga from QC LGU, Doctors, Nurses, Teachers, other volunteers,” she said.

She said they were done in 30 minutes.

Robredo received her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on May 19.

The Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination program is ongoing, with members across the A1 to A4 categories being inoculated.

Metro Manila is under an enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 20.

The government has encouraged the public to take advantage of the ECQ to get vaccinated when it’s their turn, noting that individuals on their way to vaccination hubs for vaccination on their scheduled dates are considered authorized persons outside of residences and will be allowed passage in borders.