Vog observed in Taal Volcano; alert level 1 still in place

(Eagle News)–Vog was observed in Taal in the last 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

According to PHIVOLCS, also observed in the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were 1141 tons per day of sulfur dioxide flux and an upwelling of hot volcanic fluids, particularly in the main crater lake.

A 2000-meter-tall plume was also monitored, along with eight volcanic earthquakes including two volcanic tremors two to three minutes long.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public about the ban on the entry into Taal Volcano Island (Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ) , especially the main Crater and Daang Kastila fissures, and on occupancy and boating on Taal Lake.

Flying aircraft close to the volcano is also prohibited.