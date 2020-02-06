Vitangcol convicted of graft, violation of procurement law over PH Trams MRT-3 maintenance contract

His uncle-in-law, PH Trams incorporator Arturo Soriano, also convicted

(Eagle News)–The Sandiganbayan has convicted former Metro Rail Transit-3 general manager Al Vitangcol of graft and violation of the procurement law.

Also convicted over the MRT-3 maintenance contract mess was PH Trams incorporator Arturo Soriano.

In convicting the two, the antigraft court found Vitangcol exhibited bad faith when he did not reveal his relationship with Soriano, his uncle-in-law.

Had the relationship been revealed, PH Trans would have been automatically disqualified from bidding for the MRT-3 maintenance contract.

PH Trams was awarded the contract in 2012.

“Vitangcol, although admitting knowing one of the incorporators of PH Trams to be a relative by affinity, chose to remain silent during the entire procurement process. To our minds, this is a clear breach of his sworn duty as a public official,” the Sandiganbayan said.

Vitangcol and Soriano were sentenced to six to eight years in prison and were disqualified perpetually from holding public office.

Acquitted of all charges were PH Trams executives Wilson De Vera, Marlo de la Cruz, Manolo Maralit, and Federico Remo.

The Sandiganbayan said the prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that they knew about the relationship between Vitangcol and Soriano.