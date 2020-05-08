Vitamins, mineral supplements now included in senior citizen’s discount: DOH

(Eagle News) – Senior citizens may now avail of the 20% discount on vitamins and mineral supplements, the Department of Health (DOH) announced on Thursday, May 7.

In a virtual presser, DOH spokesperson Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that this is provided for in Administrative Order No. 2012 0007-A, which amended the earlier guidelines on the grant of senior citizen discount on medicines and other goods.

“Pwede na po kayong bumili ng vitamins and mineral supplements na may 20% discount basta po may kasamang reseta (You may now buy vitamins and mineral supplements with 20% discount, as long as there is a prescription)”, Vergeire said.

She noted that that the administrative order will be effective 30 days after publication.

Eagle News Service