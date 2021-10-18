Featured News, National

Vince Dizon resigns as BCDA president, is still a member of President Duterte’s Cabinet

(File photo) National Task Force against Covid-19 deputy chief implementer Vivencio Dizon gives an update to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte during a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on September 22, 2021. ROEMARI LISMONERO/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

 

(Eagle News) — Vince Dizon has resigned as president of the Bases and Conversion Development Authority (BCDA).

Dizon, however, will remain in President Rodrigo Duterte’s Cabinet as the country’s testing czar and deputy chief implementer of the National Task Force against COVID-19.

This was revealed in the hearing on the proposed P6.487-billion budget of the BCDA for 2022 in the Senate on Monday, Oct. 18.

Dizon’s resignation as BCDA president reportedly became effective on Oct. 15.

His resignation was “irrevocable,” BCDA executive vice president Aileen Zosa said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Dizon was designated as Presidential Adviser for Flagship Programs and Projects.

 

