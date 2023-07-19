Vigor Mendoza is new LTO chief

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos has appointed Vigor Mendoza as chair of the Land Transportation Office.

Mendoza, with the rank of assistant secretary, will replace Hector Villacorta, who was officer-in-charge of the agency.

The Palace said the following appointments were also made:

  • Arturo Trinidad II – Director II, Department of Finance
  • Jesus Elpidio Atal – Director IV, Department of Labor and Employment
  • Joselito Caballero – Director III, Department of Public Works and Highways
  • Moises Tamayo – Director II, Department of Justice
  • William Quinto – Director II, Department of Energy

Philippe Lhuillier was also retained as the Philippine Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Spain, the Presidential Communications Office said.

 

 