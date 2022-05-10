Vico Sotto gets reelected as Pasig mayor; Abby Binay gets fresh term as Makati chief executive

(Eagle News) — Reelectionists Vico Sotto and Abby Binay dominated the mayoralty races in Pasig and Makati, with proclamations held on Tuesday, May 10.

In Pasig, Sotto beat rival Iyo Bernardo, garnering over 300,000 more votes than rival Iyo Bernardo.

Proclaimed the winner of the vice mayoralty race was his running mate, Dodot Jaworski.

Pasig City Representative Roman Romulo, on the other hand, was proclaimed winner of the city seat in the House of Representatives.

In Makati, Abby Binay won a fresh term as the city’s chief executive, with 338,819 votes as opposed to her the 16,640 votes of her rival Joel Hernandez.

Vice Mayor Monique Lagdameo also won a second term as vice mayor.

Rep. Kid Peña was declared Makati’s 1st District representative while Binay’s husband, Rep. Luis Campos, won a second term as 2nd District representative.

The national and local elections held on Monday, May 10, were generally peaceful, according to the Commission on Elections.