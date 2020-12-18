“Vicky” forecast to make landfall over Siquijor-Negros Oriental or Misamis Occidental-Zamboanga del Norte areas

(Eagle News) — Tropical Depression “Vicky” is now over the Bohol Sea and may make landfall again before reaching the Sulu Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the center of the tropical depression was estimated 75 km west northwest of El Salvador City, Misamis Oriental or 75 km east of Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte, and is moving west northwest at 40 kph.

PAGASA said it may make landfall over the Siquijor-Negros Oriental area or the Misamis Occidental-Zamboanga del Norte area before reaching the Sulu Sea.

So far, it is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

According to the weather bureau, Signal No. 1 is raised over the following areas:

Luzon

The northern and central portions of Palawan (Araceli, Dumaran, Taytay, El Nido, San Vicente, Roxas, Puerto Princesa City, Aborlan, Narra, Quezon) including Calamian, Cuyo, Cagayancillo, and Kalayaan Islands

Visayas

The central and southern portions of Cebu (Tuburan, Carmen, Asturias, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordoba, Balamban, Cebu City, Talisay City, Minglanilla, Toledo City, Pinamungahan, Naga City, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, Carcar, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Argao, Dalaguete, Badian, Alegria, Alcoy, Boljoon, Oslob, Malabuyoc, Ginatilan, Samboan, Santander), Bohol, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Guimaras, the central and southern portions of Iloilo (Ajuy, Barotac Viejo, San Enrique, San Rafael, Passi City, Bingawan, Calinog, Lambunao, Janiuay, Banate, Anilao, Dingle, Duenas, Badiangan, Barotac Nuevo, Zarraga, Pototan, Dumangas, Mina, New Lucena, Santa Barbara, Leganes, Iloilo City, Pavia, Cabatuan, Maasin, Alimodian, San Miguel, Leon, Oton, Tigbauan, Tubungan, Guimbal, Igbaras, Miagao, San Joaquin), and the southern portion of Antique (Valderrama, San Remigio, Sibalom, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, Anini-Y, Bugasong, Laua-An, Patnongon, San Jose, Belison)

Mindanao

Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Sur, the northwestern portion of North Cotabato (Pigkawayan, Libungan, Banisilan, Carmen, Midsayap, Aleosan, Alamada), the northern portion of Maguindanao (Datu Odin Sinsuat, Kabuntalan, Northern Kabuntalan, Sultan Kudarat, Sultan Mastura, Parang, Matanog, Barira, Buldon), Cotabato City, the northern and central portions of Zamboanga del Norte (Siocon, Baliguian, Gutalac, Kalawit, Labason, Tampilisan, Liloy, Godod, Bacungan, Salug, Sindangan, Siayan, Manukan, Jose Dalman, Sergio Osmena Sr., Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Dipolog City, Pinan, Mutia, La Libertad, Polanco, Rizal, Sibutad, Dapitan City), Zamboanga del Sur, and Zamboanga Sibugay

PAGASA said “Vicky” and the tail-end of a frontal system will bring heavy to intense rains over Eastern Visayas.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over the southern portion of Quezon, Bicol Region, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Camiguin, the northern and central portions of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands, and the rest of Visayas.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, on the other hand, are expected over the rest of Caraga, the rest of Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Quezon, Aurora, mainland Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Ifugao.