Vice Admiral Fabricante named Coast Guard OIC

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard has a new officer-in-charge.

According to the PCG, Transportation Secretary Art Tugade named Vice Admiral Eduardo D. Fabricante at PCG’s helm following the retirement of Commandant Admiral Leopoldo V. Laroya.

Tugade made the announcement during the Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony on Feb. 10.

Fabricante is a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1989.

He served as Coast Guard Deputy Commandant for Operations before his appointment as the PCG OIC.

In his speech, the Transportation Secretary commended Laroya for his over 38 years of public and government service and recognized his efforts in furthering the modernization of the PCG.

“Commandant Laroya please accept the gratitude, the sincerest gratitude of a grateful nation. Nagpapasalamat ang bansa at mga tao pagkat ang iyong serbisyo ay nag-contribute nang malaki sa pagkakaroon ng isang matatag na bayan. ‘Pagkat ang serbisyo na iyon ay isang naging malaking kadahilanan kung bakit ‘yung Philippine Coast Guard ay narating ang kanyang narating nitong mga nakaraang taon,” Tugade said.

Laroya was the 28th PCG Commandant.