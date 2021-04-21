Vera Cruz is new Joint Task Force COVID Shield commander

(Eagle News) — Police Lieutenant Joselito Vera Cruz is the new commander of Joint Task Force COVID Shield.

Philippine National Police Chief Debold Sinas named Cruz to the post left vacated by Police Lieutenant General Cesar Hawthorne Binag.

Binag is set to retire on April 24.

His designation, however, was terminated on April 20.

According to the PNP, Vera Cruz will also hold the post of Deputy Chief for Operations effective Tuesday.

“As the new commander of this task force, I expect PLtGen Vera Cruz will continue the plans and programs of the previous commander and enforce strict quarantine rules in the country to mitigate the spread of the virus while waiting for the available vaccines,” Sinas said.

The Joint Task Force COVID Shield is in charge of COVID-19-related law enforcement efforts.