US VP Harris on South China Sea: Armed attack on PHL “would invoke US mutual defense commitments”

(Eagle News) — United States Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday, Nov. 21, said an armed attack on “the Philippines, armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the South China Sea would invoke US mutual defense commitments..”

In her courtesy call on President Bongbong Marcos, Harris said this was “an unwavering commitment that we have to the Philippines” as she noted the Philippine and US alliance remained an “enduring” one.

In fact, she said the relationship between the two countries continues to strengthen under President Marcos’ administration.

“We look forward to working with you on many of these issues, and of course, I bring you greetings from President Biden,” Harris said.

Harris arrived in the Philippines on Sunday night.

She is expected to visit Puerto Princesa, Palawan on Tuesday.

Harris is the first ranking US official to visit the Philippines since Marcos assumed the presidency on June 30.

President Marcos already met his US counterpart, Joe Biden, in September.